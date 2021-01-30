Nine players scored and Springfield held Pope John Paul II to single digits in three quarters to spark a 61-30 win in District 10-2A action Friday at Springfield.
The Lady Bulldogs led 10-8 after the first quarter and 34-10 at halftime.
Destiny Reed led Springfield with 13 points, while Jaci Williams added 12 with eight coming in the third quarter. Johneisha Joseph scored 10 points.
