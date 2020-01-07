Springfield overcame a scoreless first quarter with a big run in the fourth to seal a 41-19 road win over Woodlawn on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but went into halftime with a 13-10 edge.
Springfield (11-6) stretched the advantage to 23-17 heading into the fourth quarter before closing with an 18-2 run in which five players scored.
The Lady Bulldogs, who held Woodlawn to single-digit scoring every quarter, were led by Johneisha Joseph, who scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Maddie Ridgedell added eight points, Destiny Reed scored seven, and Jamiracle Joseph, Lizzie Kreutzer and Tessa Jones each added four as eight players scored for Springfield.
