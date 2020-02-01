Eleven players scored as Springfield got off to a fast start in grabbing a 42-15 win over Pope John Paul II on Friday at Springfield.
Destiny Reed scored seven of her 11 points, and Johneisha Joseph scored five of her seven points in the first quarter, helping the Lady Bulldogs (17-10, 2-4) to an 18-2 lead.
Springfield led 24-5 at halftime and stretched the lead to 33-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kadie McCabe added five points for Springfield.
