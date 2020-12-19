Walker-Springfield girls Destiny Reed, Amira Raddler
Springfield's Destiny Reed drives to the basket as Walker's Amira Raddler defends during Thursday's game.

 Debra Ridgedell | The News

Springfield started quickly and held off Riverside for a 61-57 win on Saturday at Central as part of the Walker Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs led 19-11 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime.

Riverside cut the lead to 46-43 heading into the fourth quarter before Springfield closed with a 15-14 run.

Katie Norman led Springfield, which went 25-for-45 from the line, with 14 points, while Destiny Reed added 13 points and Jaci Williams 10.

