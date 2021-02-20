SPRINGFIELD -- Springfield girls basketball coach Billy Dreher figured there might be a few ugly spots in the Lady Bulldogs’ Class 2A playoff opener against Mangham.
He was right, but his team used a big third quarter to pull away for a 65-43 win over the Lady Dragons on Saturday at Springfield.
“I told them before the game the No. 1 thing that’s going to limit you from winning this game is fouls,” Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs had five players with at least two fouls at halftime. “You cannot foul too much where you’re giving them free free throws and its also putting extra people that we have to sub and stuff. In the first half, they probably had half their points, or close to it, on free throws. In the second half, we did a better job of not fouling as much …”
No. 11 Springfield (16-9) travels to face No. 27 Vinton, which upset No. 6 Franklin 52-46, in the regional round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Mangham whittled the lead to 32-31 early in the third quarter, but that’s when things changed for the Lady Bulldogs as Johneisha Joseph went 4-for-4 at the line as Springfield began to pull away.
The Lady Dragons got as close as 36-32 from there, but Joseph, who had 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter, hit an inside basket to key a 14-3 run to close out the quarter as the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of Mangham turnovers and worked the boards to build the lead.
Five players scored for Springfield in the quarter with Joseph’s free throws putting the Lady Bulldogs ahead 50-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We kind of always do better in the third quarter and we’re always kind of warmed up and everything,” said Springfield’s Jaci Williams, who scored nine points. “We know what we’re supposed to be expecting more, and we get into the flow of the game and we start communicating better …”
Destiny Reed, who led Springfield with 15 points, hit a 3-pointer, followed by a basket by Katie Norman off a turnover, to extend the lead to 58-39.
Reed hit another basket before Mangham scored three straight points. Melanie Fletcher scored the Lady Bulldogs’ final two baskets of the game.
Mangham led 7-6 early in the game before Williams made a save on a pass on the baseline and passed to Reed, who got a basket. Maddie Ridgedell followed with a steal and a jumper, sparking a run that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 18-9 going into the second quarter.
Reed had seven points in the first quarter.
Alaisa Hicks led Mangham with 13 points, while Skylar Smith had 11.
Springfield, which went 19-for-31 from the line, led 22-9 on Norman’s layup after a steal by Tessa Jones and led 30-19 on Norman’s 3-pointer before Mangham began to cut into the lead, going 4-for-4 at the line during a run which made the score 32-27 in favor of the Lady Bulldogs at halftime.
Norman finished with 13 points, with seven in the second quarter.
“In the second half, I thought we played much better, but we still missed a ton of layups early on,” Dreher said. “We’ve got to make shots like that, and then it wouldn’t have even been a game, but I’m happy. We’re right where we wanted to be with a chance to win a second-round game.”
“We’ve got three seniors who have been through a lot,” Dreher continued. “They’re getting to in the last couple years at least playing second-round basketball, and maybe hopefully one more step. That’s all you can ask for. The program’s come a long way in three years.”
