SPRINGFIELD 52, HOLDEN 42
Holden led 33-31 heading into the final quarter before the Lady Bulldogs went on a 21-9 run.
Jaci Williams had 11 points, with eight in the fourth quarter, for Springfield. Maddie Ridgedell led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, while Tessa Jones had nine, with six in the first quarter.
Springfield led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime before the Lady Rockets pulled ahead going into the fourth quarter.
Brooke Foster led Holden with 15 points, scoring eight in the third quarter. Blaize Foster added seven points.
Holden went 10-for-20 from the free throw line with no 3-pointers, while Springfield was 12-for-26 from the line with one 3-pointer.
LIVE OAK 48, DUNHAM 40
Live Oak snapped a 24-24 halftime tie with a 13-7 run in the third quarter.
The Eagles trailed 12-7 at the end of the first quarter but used a 17-12 run in the second quarter to tie the game, with Haleigh Cushingberry scoring 12 of her 22 points in the quarter.
DeMaiya Dunn added 11 points for Live Oak.
