The Springfield girls basketball team rallied for a 55-47 win over Dutchtown on Friday in the Walker Tournament in a game played at Central.
Springfield (5-4) trailed 38-34 heading into the fourth quarter but used a 21-9 run to pick up the win.
Tessa Jones, who led Springfield with 17 points, was 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter, while Katie Norman scored six points as part of a 15-point effort.
The score was tied 25-25 at halftime, with Jones scoring nine points in the second quarter.
Dutchtown pulled ahead with a 13-9 run in the third quarter.
