Thirteen players scored as Springfield cruised to a 54-24 win over Pope John Paul II on Tuesday to open District 10-2A play.
The Lady Bulldogs led 10-3 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 35-7 at halftime.
Katie Norman had 11 of her 14 points in the second quarter.
Blayre Wheat and Tessa Jones each scored six points for Springfield, while Serenity Carr added five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.