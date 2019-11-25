The Springfield girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins in the Fontainebleau tournament on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs used a 17-7 run in overtime to score a 62-52 win over Lakeshore and had 11 players score in a 48-27 victory over Covington.
Springfield (3-2) takes on Hannan at Lakeshore at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD 62, LAKESHORE 52
Springfield trailed 35-29 heading into the third quarter and rallied to knot the score at 42 to force overtime.
Destiny Reed scored seven of her game-high 21 points in overtime, while Tessa Jones added six of her 12 points.
Jamiracle Joseph also scored 12 points, while Johneisha Joseph added 10.
SPRINGFIELD 48, COVINGTON 27
Jamiracle Joseph scored eight of her 12 points in the second quarter, helping Springfield take a 26-15 halftime lead, which the Lady Bulldogs extended to 38-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
Reed had seven points and Jones and Johneisha Joseph each scored six.
