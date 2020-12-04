Springfield held Independence to single digits in every quarter on its way to a 46-27 win over the Lady Tigers on Friday at Springfield.
Springfield snapped a 4-4 tie, taking a 16-13 lead at halftime before pulling away with a 16-7 run in the third quarter.
Katie Norman and Jaci Williams each scored 14 points for Springfield, which went 12-for-17 from the line.
Norman had six points in the third quarter, while Williams scored eight in the fourth quarter.
