Springfield outscored Lakeshore in every quarter on its way to a 49-40 victory on the road Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs (6-2) led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime before using a 12-7 run in the third quarter to pad the lead.
Jamiracle Joseph led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, Destiny Reed added 14, Tessa Jones scored seven and Johneisha Joseph added 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.