The Springfield girls basketball team reached its goal of hosting a first-round playoff game. Now it’s up to the Lady Bulldogs to capitalize on the opportunity.
The No. 13-seeded Lady Bulldogs (17-14) host No. 20 South Plaquemines (16-8) in a Class 2A first-round playoff game at 6 p.m. Thursday
“They’re excited,” second-year Springfield coach Billy Dreher said of his team. “It’s a first for quite a while around here to get that opportunity, and then obviously having a chance to hopefully win that first round (game) would be even better.”
Springfield remained among the top teams in the Class 2A power rankings late in the season, so getting the home playoff game wasn’t a shock when the pairings were released Monday.
“The key was whether we would continue to be able to hold on because we knew our district was so tough and we wouldn’t get a lot of wins probably with those games,” Dreher said. “It was more, 'could we get that position and hold on to it'? And obviously the strength of schedule played a big part in that, I think, towards the end.”
Springfield enters the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, but one of those losses came in a 52-45 overtime setback to Northlake Christian on the road, which Dreher said could help the team heading into the postseason.
“It was definitely a nice atmosphere in terms of the girls were excited and the played hard,” Dreher said. “We had a chance and missed a shot at the buzzer in regulation to win it. Even, I think with a minute or so to go, it was still tied or we were up a point or so. It was definitely a great game for us just to prove that you can play with some of the better teams.”
Heading into the playoffs, Springfield appeared to be matched up with Port Allen in the first round, but Dreher said that changed when South Plaquemines won its district, picking up a point in the power rankings in the process.
“I think any draw we would have gotten from about 12-to-20-something, I think we can play with a lot of those teams, and I think the girls know that,” Dreher said. “When (we’re) aggressive and get after it, we’ve got a chance.
“I think we actually have a better draw even than we did … when we thought we were going to play Port Allen,” he said. “We’re excited about who we play and the opportunity, and to be at home is obviously a plus.”
With the change in opponent, Dreher said he hasn’t gotten a lot of information on South Plaquemines.
“I think it’s a similar team to us,” he said. “They’re younger. They don’t have anybody much over 10 points a game I don’t think, and I think they’re kind of scrappy, aggressive-type team. It will be a similar matchup, I think, for us – a lot of similarities between the two teams.”
Dreher said the approach for his team won’t change now that the playoffs have arrived.
“You’ve just got to keep working hard,” he said. “We’ve kind of talked about this for the last two or three weeks, no matter what the outcome of our games were in district because with such elite teams, you can’t get down. You’ve got to keep working hard and staying focused, and it starts in practice every day. That’s the biggest thing for us, and I think we’ve had some good practices over the last week or two of being able to stay focused even when you’re not coming up with quite the result maybe sometimes you’d want in some of our games.
"But having to understand how difficult our district is that we’re still making progress, and then you’ve just got to prove it when you get the opportunities against certain teams," Dreher said. "Now’s the time for us to be able to step up and play somebody that’s right around our level, and we’ve got to find a way to get a victory in that.”
