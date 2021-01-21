SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield girls basketball team is in the midst of district play, but Lady Bulldogs got a chance to work on a few things in Thursday’s non-district game against Family Christian.
Ten players scored – none in double figures – as all off the team’s players saw action as Springfield picked up a 54-25 win at home.
“We need to prove we can play with some of the elite teams and compete with them,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after his team moved to 12-6 after coming into the game at No. 9 in the Class 2A power rankings. “We’ve gotten blown out a few times by a few top¬-level teams, and I think we’re better than that, but you’ve got to play well under pressure and when you’re getting pressed and trapped.”
Springfield opened the game with a 9-2 run before FCA’s Lauren Rachal hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 9-5.
Maddie Ridgedell’s basket keyed a 12-0 run to close out the first quarter, capped by Katie Norman’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer, giving the Lady Bulldogs a 21-5 lead.
“We changed defenses numerous times, almost every couple possessions at times, trying to work on some different things that you use in different situations in games, and I was pleased with the girls,” Dreher said. “Whatever I called, (we’re) trying to get them quickly to get into it and be in position, and that was a plus.”
Tessa Jones scored seven points, while Johneisha Joseph added six points in the first quarter as each had nine in the game. Five of Ridgedell’s six points came in the opening quarter, including a 3-pointer.
Springfield expanded the lead in the second quarter, with Ana Vincent’s basket sparking a 9-1 run that ended on Norman’s 3-pointer for a 30-6 lead.
“When we get the momentum going, we can play a lot,” Norman said after finishing with eight points. “Everybody can get it. We just play more as a team when we’re ahead, and it’s a lot easier.”
Rachal’s jumper was FCA’s first basket of the quarter Jones and Jaci Williams had baskets for Springfield.
Rachal had a 3-pointer for FCA before Norman’s 3-point attempt hit the rim at the buzzer, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to go into halftime with a 34-11 lead.
“Defensively, they played well and hard,” Dreher said of his team. “It’s just trying to make some shots that didn’t fall, but that happens a lot, so that’s why we focus our energy on defense and rotations and those type of things. It was a good first half for us.”
Springfield went 5-for-6 at the line for all of the team’s points to stretch the lead to 39-12 early in the third quarter.
Dreher subbed in five players with 5:09 to play in the third quarter, and FCA got within 39-16 before Springfield closed with an 8¬-1 run. Ana Vincent’s putback just before the buzzer gave Springfield a 47-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“I wasn’t going to press as much tonight,” Dreher said. “I want my teams to be able to learn to play in different settings. Sometimes against certain teams, it’s too easy to just press them the whole game, so let’s play good half-court defense. Let’s work on some zone things and some zone traps and not let teams score and do your rotations and spots better. (We) were just trying to do that tonight.”
Vincent finished with nine points, with four coming in the third quarter.
Dreher went to his bench again to start the fourth quarter, and FCA cut the lead to 49-25 before Vincent scored three points during a 5-0 burst to close the game.
“Tonight was a night that they all got a chance to play at home in front of their friends and family on varsity,” Dreher said. “It’s always nice to have a couple of those moments.”
