LIVINGSTON – The Doyle girls basketball team is still trying to figure some things out early in the season, while Springfield bounced back from a tough loss to pick up a win on the second and final day of the Doyle Tournament on Tuesday.
St. Amant got rolling early and never looked back in a 57-38 win over the Lady Tigers.
“We’re still young and growing and learning,” Doyle coach Sam White said after going with a lineup featuring four sophomores and a junior against the Class 5A Lady Gators. “This was a good game to learn in. I will say this, we never gave up in this game, and we played hard, but it does expose some weaknesses that definitely need to be worked on for sure.”
White said one of those areas for improvement is rebounding after the Lady Gators took advantage of their size against the Lady Tigers under the basket.
“Rebounding’s a hustle stat,” White said. “We can do all the drills in the world, but you’ve kind of just got to want the ball and be physical and not be scared to be physical and either get position or push them out of it. It’s nothing pretty with it. You’ve just got to go do it.”
Meanwhile, Springfield, which lost to St. Amant after cutting the lead to two with just over a minute to play Monday, put together a solid second quarter and held on for a 51-45 win over Byrd.
ST. AMANT 57, DOYLE 38
St. Amant started the game with an 11-0 run, taking advantage of Doyle turnovers while working the defensive boards.
Doyle got consecutive 3-pointers from Kylee Savant and Shelby Taylor to stop the run before senior Kylie Lutz came off the bench and connected on a pair of 3-pointers to get the Lady Tigers within 17-12 at the end of the first quarter.
“I came off (the bench), I was like, ‘I know I need to go out there and shoot,’” said Lutz, who led the Lady Tigers with 12 points on four 3-pointers as Doyle hit seven in the game. “I have to make my shots because I haven’t been doing that these past games, and it clicked today and it was working, whatever I was doing. I guess I was more relaxed and more comfortable with it, and I was hitting them. Once I started my run, I just kept making more.”
St. Amant started the second quarter with a 9-0 burst, frequently limiting the Lady Tigers to one shot while coming down with the defensive rebound. The Lady Tigers also lost Savant to an injury later in the game.
“They were big and strong, and we are a smaller basketball team,” White said. “We kind of rely on quickness and turnovers to help us score, and they are good from every position. It’s not just like they’re good from one position. They’re good from the guard position, shooting guard position, definitely post positions. They kind of have it all, and we really struggled down low rebounding, blocking out. They’re a force down low.”
“We were limited to one (shot) because they do such a good job of rebounding, so if we didn’t make that one, we didn’t get another shot at it,” White continued. “It is hard to compete and keep yourself in the game that way. I thought we kept ourselves in the game as close as we could with that scenario being played out. That’s as close as you can keep it only allowing yourself one shot. We’re not 100 percent, obviously.”
White said St. Amant’s size also took a toll on the Lady Tigers on offense.
“Tonight was a hard offensive game for us because they’re so big,” she said. “They’re no inside game for us tonight. We’ve kind of rely on the shot, and (they) fell a little bit and also didn’t. When teams are bigger and we are relying on the outside shot, which we do a lot anyway, (it’s) just moving the ball quick and knowing when we swing it, we want to be looking for it because that’s about as good as you’re going to get in a game like this.”
Kassidy Rivero’s basket ended St. Amant’s run before the Lady Gators hit an inside bucket to make the score 30-14. Lutz hit another 3-pointer to get Doyle within 30-17 before St. Amant went into halftime with a 35-18 lead.
St. Amant extended the lead to 21 points twice – the second time at 43-22 – before Lutz hit a 3-pointer to make the score 44-27. Taylor’s layup made the score 51-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Taylor finished with eight points.
Rivero, who finished with 11 points, connected on a trey, sparking a burst that cut the lead to 51-35 before St. Amant closed with a 6-3 run.
SPRINGFIELD 51, BYRD 45
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 17-14 at the end of the first quarter but used a 21-8 run in the second to lead 35-25 at halftime with Jaci Williams scoring seven of her 11 points to fuel the run.
Byrd, which hit seven 3-pointers cut the lead to 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 17 points, with six in the fourth quarter, while Ana Richardson scored nine.
Springfield went 13-for-23 from the line.
