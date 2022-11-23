LIVINGSTON – The Doyle girls basketball team is still trying to figure some things out early in the season, while Springfield bounced back from a tough loss to pick up a win on the second and final day of the Doyle Tournament on Tuesday.

St. Amant got rolling early and never looked back in a 57-38 win over the Lady Tigers.

Doyle girls basketball coach Sam White discusses the Lady Tigers' loss to St. Amant in the Doyle Tournament on Tuesday.

