Haleigh Cushingberry and Bailey Little combined to score all of Live Oak's points in a 45-34 loss to St. Joseph's on Tuesday.
Cushingberry finished with 20 points, while Little had 14.
St. Joseph's led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime on its way to the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.