Haleigh Cushingberry and Bailey Little combined to score all of Live Oak's points in a 45-34 loss to St. Joseph's on Tuesday.

Cushingberry finished with 20 points, while Little had 14.

St. Joseph's led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime on its way to the win.

