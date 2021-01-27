St. Thomas Aquinas took advantage of a couple of low-scoring quarters from Springfield to pull away for a 47-33 win over the Lady Bulldogs in District 10-2A play at Springfield on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and extended the advantage to 28-17 at halftime. STA led 39-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Seven players scored for the Lady Bulldogs, who went 11-for-13 from the line, but no player was in double figures.
Katie Norman led Springfield with nine points, while Johneisha Joseph and Destiny Reed each had six points.
Jade Brumfield led STA with 17 points.
