St. Thomas Aquinas held Springfield to single-digit scoring in every quarter on its way to a 72-23 win over the Lady Bulldogs at STA on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and 38-12 at halftime.
STA extended the lead to 46-15 before closing with a 26-8 run.
Destiny Reed led Springfield with five points, Jamiracle Joseph scored four points, and Lizzie Kreutzer added three.
