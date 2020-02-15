St. Thomas Aquinas got off to a fast start in grabbing a 64-30 win over Springfield in District 10-2A girls basketball action in Springfield on Friday.
The Lady Falcons outscored Springfield 29-1 in the first quarter and built the lead to 35-16 at halftime.
STA stretched the lead to 55-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
Eight players scored for Springfield, led by Destiny Reed and Johneisha Joseph with seven points each, and Serenity Carr with four points. Reed scored all of her points in the second quarter.
Jade Brumfield led STA with 18 points, including 15 in the first quarter. STA had eight 3-pointers.
