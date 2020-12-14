Liberty Magnet put together a strong first half to key a 71-57 win over Doyle in girls basketball action Monday at Liberty.
Liberty led 19-12 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime before extending the lead to 58-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
Elise Jones led Doyle with 24 points, with eight in the first quarter. Presleigh Scott added 18 points.
Haley Franklin had 29 points for Liberty.
