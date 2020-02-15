Live Oak Gbkb vs. French Settlement: Mae Babin (3)
French Settlement held Northlake Christian to five points in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 48-42 road win in District 10-2A girls basketball action Friday.

Northlake led 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter, but FSHS went on a 13-5 run to pick up the win.

FSHS led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Northlake pulled ahead 23-18 at halftime.

Dannah Martin led FSHS with 26 points, including 10 in the third quarter to help cut the lead. Mae Babin added eight points and Shay Parker scored seven.

