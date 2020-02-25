It took a little time to get there, but once French Settlement started clicking, the Lady Lions were difficult to stop.
The No. 6-seeded Lady Lions held D'Arbonne Woods Charter to single-digit scoring in three quarters, using a strong second half to pull away for a 61-31 win in a Class 2A regional playoff game on the road Monday.
"We played a lot of road games this year," FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. "It definitely helped us. Playoffs are different for sure. It was loud. They did a good job. We had a good turnout from our fans, and they did a good job. Playoffs are definitely different. Walking into other gyms and playing games has helped us to get ready for those road trips, I think, because we did have to go on the road a lot and win some games. We've got to do that one more time."
The Lady Lions travel to face No. 3 Avoyelles Public Charter, a 71-57 winner over No. 14 Independence, in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Lions led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime.
"We tried to just bring some pressure up on their guards and force them to play further out than what they would like to," Daniel Martin said. "They like to shoot the outside shot too, and we tried to push them off the 3-point line and play higher up and just make sure we were rotating flying to the basketball. I think we did a good job of doing that taking away the drive. We got a lot of turnovers early on from them, and from there, we just tried to make every shot tough for them. I think the girls did a really good job defensively of just kind of controlling the game."
Things changed in the second half with Serenity Smith and Dannah Martin taking over for the Lady Lions. Smith, who finished with 25 points, scored 10 in the third quarter.
Dannah Martin finished with 23 points, nine coming in the third quarter.
"We made an adjustment, kind of changed up what we were trying to do offensively," Daniel Martin said. "We kind of saw something that we could possibly attack on them, and so we started looking to get to the paint a lot more, and we were able to do that. That was big for us.
"I think one thing that kind of goes unnoticed because it doesn't show up a whole lot -- we got in a lot of foul trouble," Daniel Martin continued. "At one time, we had three starters sitting on the bench in foul trouble, so ... our bench really stepped up and did a good job tonight, too."
Smith scored eight in the fourth quarter, while Dannah Martin had seven.
