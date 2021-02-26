Albany has made a habit of making some deep playoff runs through the years, but this season’s trek has come to an end.
Northwest put together a solid second half to pull away for a 63-55 win in a Class 3A quarterfinal game at Albany on Thursday.
“We just missed some shots that we have been making,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after her team finished the season at 21-6. “We missed some free throws. Credit to Northwest. Their length definitely affected us (Thursday), but (Thursday) Northwest was just a little bit better than us.”
“I felt along that Northwest was not a seven seed,” Darouse said. “I felt like they were way better than that. They just slipped down in the bracket. Because of COVID, they didn’t get to play a whole lot of games on the back end of the season, so I knew (Thursday) would be tough, but I felt like we had the advantage playing at home. It just wasn’t our night (Thursday).”
Albany led 26 -25 at halftime, but Northwest clawed back, grabbing a 47 -45 Lead going into the fourth quarter.
Mary Ledet, who had 25 points for Northwest, scored 12 in the third quarter.
“They didn’t turn the ball over,” Darouse said. “Northwest’s guards did a real good job handling the ball, and our inability to turn them over kept us from getting some easy baskets. That was definitely something that we’re used to getting that we didn’t get (Thursday).”
Northwest put the game away with a 16 -10 run in the fourth quarter.
“We hit a spurt in the fourth quarter where we just went really cold, and we gave Northwest, in that little spurt, a couple of shots that we hadn’t given them all game long, and that was pretty much the difference in the game,” Darouse said. “I felt like every time we’d go up three or four and had a little momentum, I felt if we could get one more basket, we’d be on the up and up, and instead of getting that basket, we’d give up two more. We’d go from up four to down one. We just never could quite get a rhythm going tonight.”
Emma Fuller and Aubrey Hoyt each had 16 points to lead Albany, while Northwest held Cassie Baygents to four points and Haley Meyers to six.
“Their post player plays on the strong side of their zone, and her length affected our passing, affected our ability to get the ball inside to Cassie,” Darouse said. “When we did, she was able to block Cassie’s shot a couple times. They did a good job keeping Cassie off the boards. We just had a hard time reversing the ball at times.”
Darouse took time to reflect on the Lady Hornets’ season.
“Our goal every year is to make the Top 28, and that’s part of being a part of a great program,” she said. “In no way am I disappointed in this team. I just felt like they came to play every night. They came to practice every day and worked their tails off. The seniors did a great job of teaching the freshmen and the sophomores, all our young kids, what it takes to get there. I’m very proud of our team. I’m very proud of our year. We’re not going to let the last game of the year define us.”
