The Springfield girls basketball team put together a strong second half to spark a 58-41 win over Lakeshore on Friday at Springfield.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 28-22 at halftime but started their comeback with a 19-4 run in the third quarter. Maddie Ridgedell scored eight of her 13 points during the run.
Springfield closed the game with a 17-9 run.
Katie Norman added 11 points, Tessa Jones had 10, Destiny Reed nine and Johneisha Joseph as eight players scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
