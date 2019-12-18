Sumner made a late fourth-quarter run to pick up a 52-47 win over Springfield on Tuesday behind a 30-point effort from Jonee Sims.
The Lady Bulldogs were up by four points with three minutes left before Sumner battled back to tie the game with 35 seconds left.
Springfield (7-4) trailed 23-20 at halftime and cut the lead to 31-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Destiny Reed scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, while Tessa Jones scored all seven of her points in the same span.
Johneisha Joseph had eight of her 14 points in the third quarter for Springfield.
