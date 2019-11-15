WATSON – The actual business of the day for Live Oak’s Dijone’ Flowers almost took a backseat.
While Flowers eventually made it official and signed her National-Letter-of-Intent in C.B. Wheat Gymnasium to continue her basketball career at Lamar University, it wasn’t hard to notice the buzz the event created amongst family, friends, teammates and classmates.
There was a plethora of photo opportunities for Flowers to fulfill, posing with the aforementioned group of people that included her former coaches along with a line of students that stretched from the baseline at midcourt.
It’s because of that support system that Flowers believes she made it to this point in her career.
“It’s a good feeling to know that I have people that will come watch me play,” Flowers said. “Some of those girls I’m playing with now, they’ve been here since we were little kids. It’s good to have them here since they know what I’ve been through.
Live Oak coach Michele Yawn, who has coached Flowers during her entire high school career, believes that support system helped keep her standout player grounded.
“Her support system, her mom and all them, they are great people,” Yawn said. “That’s why (Flowers) has a good head on her shoulders and is able to get through it. A lot of kids have a lot of talent but don’t have a lot of structure. I know for a fact that she has good structure.”
Flowers, a career 2,000-point scorer, is also a two-time All-District and All-Parish selection, a sign of her role as the team’s top player that's helped the Lady Eagles to three straight state playoff berths. She averaged 17 points as a freshman, 21.2 as a sophomore and 19 last season.
“She’s a special player,” Yawn said. “And I know in my coaching career that I won’t have that all the time…You know you have at least 25 points on the board, but scoring is not her thing. She is very good about getting others the ball. She distributes the ball well.”
When Lamar originally offered Flowers, she had to look up the location of school, which is in Beaumont, Texas. Location ultimately didn’t factor into the decision for Flowers, who decided she needed time to grow both as a basketball player and a person.
“The environment is good,” Flowers said. “I feel like I need to get away from home to grow up and mature. When I get to Lamar I want to be an All-American as a freshman, I want to be first in anything, I just want to go there and work hard to earn a starting spot, I know it’s not given so I have to work for it.”
Yawn believes the college game will be the exact challenge Flowers need to continue her development.
“I think being surrounded by players who are at her level is going to really help her out,” she said. “I think we saw strides in high school, but I don’t think we’ve seen the best of (Dijone) yet.”
Flowers was one of four signees for Lamar and coach Aqua Franklin, who welcomed Flowers to the Lady Cardinals' family.
"Dijone' is a dynamic play-making guard that can score in a variety of ways," she said in a release by the school. "Her ability to score on all three levels and court vision makes her a tough match-up for opponents. Dee's athleticism will allow her to be an immediate impact for our program. Although she quiet, her game is not."
Once she finished taking an endless number of photos, Flowers signed her scholarship papers, thus setting off another round of emotions.
“I almost wanted to cry,” Flowers said. “But they would have been tears of joy because I worked so hard for this day. It finally came true and I made my momma and my daddy happy.”
