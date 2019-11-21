Ten players scored for Springfield, including three in double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 70-21 win over Maurepas on Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 14-8 after one quarter and extended the lead to 32-12 at halftime.
Destiny Reed led Springfield with 14 points, while Maddie Rigedell and Johneisha Joseph each scored 10 points. Jamiracle Joseph added nine points, while Serenity Carr scored eight, all in the fourth quarter.
Jaci Williams led Maurepas with 13 points, while Sloane Bercegeay added 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.