SPRINGFIELD – It took some time to get there, but once the Springfield girls basketball team got rolling, they were tough to stop.
The Lady Bulldogs put together a dominating third quarter to key a 56-27 win over Central Private on Wednesday at Springfield.
“We don’t have a lot of great shooters on this team, and we have to find ways to create offense off of steals and offensive rebounds and things like that,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after his team trailed at the end of the first quarter. “In the first half, we didn’t get some of those things as much. We got a lot of offensive rebounds, but we were still missing those, even. And then finally in the second half, just everything started kind of clicking and we got those live ball easy steals for layups and then just kind of expanded that lead real quickly …”
Springfield led 21-16 at halftime but kicked things into another gear to start the third quarter in jumping out to a 28-18 lead on Johneisha Joseph’s putback.
Central Private’s Morgan Campbell hit a basket to cut the lead to 28-20, but the Lady Bulldogs settled into their full-court defense and worked their transition game while taking advantage of Central Private turnovers to fuel a 17-0 run that ended on Kayli Bennett’s transition basket, making the score 45-20.
“We fouled too much in the first half,” Dreher said after his team moved to 12-6. “They got a lot of their points off free throws, and basically, we told them in the second half they had to pick up the intensity a little more and just not foul and just play good, solid defense and they would turn it over, and we got a bunch of easy buckets right off the bat, and … it just took off for us and we scored a bunch of easy buckets in a row there.”
Destiny Reed scored eight of her 14 points in the third quarter and led 11 Springfield players who scored in the game.
“After halftime, we came back in we got in our groove, and we picked up the pace and (started) playing more aggressively and got some steals to go get some points,” Reed said.
Bennett added eight points, while Tessa Jones and Maddie Ridgedell each scored six points.
Lauren Dale hit a free throw to stop Springfield’s run, and the Lady Bulldogs led 45-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dreher went to his bench, and Springfield extended the lead to 50-21 on Jazzie Haskins’ basket before Central Private used an 8-6 burst to close out the game.
Central Private led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter on a basket just before the buzzer and made it 11-8 before the Lady Bulldogs pulled ahead 15-12 on Jones’ basket.
Springfield came out working on its full-court defense, which didn’t start paying off until the big third-quarter run.
“We did a couple little different presses in the first half, but for the most part, we were just out of sync a little bit,” Dreher said. “Either somebody wasn’t guarding the person, or we weren’t coming and getting traps, but the biggest thing I think in the second half … we did a much better job on the in-bounds pass really denying and making it difficult to get the ball in bounds …”
Campbell scored three straight points to tie the game at 15 before Springfield used a 6-1 burst to close out the half.
