BATON ROUGE - Senior forward Kate Thompson scored 17 points and fellow senior Trenishia Muse added 13 to help lead Denham Springs to a 61-37 victory over Scotlandville in District 4-5A play.
The Lady Jackets (16-8, 2-0 in district) return to action Friday at home against Central for Senior Night.
Muse and Thompson combined for 16 of their team's 28 points for a 28-13 halftime lead. Freshman Libbie Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers and had six points in the second quarter.
After a one-point edge in the third quarter Denham Springs, which finished with seven 3-pointers, outscored Scotlandville 16-8 in the final quarter.
Thompson scored 10 points in the second half, while senior guard Maddie Howell had eight overall.
