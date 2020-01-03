BATON ROUGE – Denham Springs coach Blake Zito didn’t want to place the result of Friday’s 54-43 victory over St. Joseph’s Academy at the feet of anyone but his team.
An 11-day span in between the team’s last game, a opening that included the New Year holiday, would have been a good place to look after the Lady Jackets pulled away in the final 2 ½ minutes for the road win.
“We were rusty, but I don’t look at that kind of thing,” Zito said. “We either play well or we don’t, and we didn’t play well against St. Joseph’s. I thought they outplayed us, they just played better.”
Zito emphasized that after his team played a representative first quarter in which they led 16-8, Denham Springs (12-3) encountered difficulty in dealing with full-court pressure. The Lady Jackets turned the ball over 13 times over the next two quarters and wound up with 24 for the game.
“If they make some shots were really in some trouble,” Zito said of SJA. “I thought they did what they wanted to do pretty well, and we struggled. We struggled to finish, struggled to get into our offense. We struggled with our press break. It looked bad.
“We can play against some of the best teams and then we struggle against some other teams,” Zito said. “I was disappointed in the way we were so passive. We weren’t aggressive. You watch the Doyle game (parish tournament final) and we’re attacking them. We weren’t attacking St. Joseph’s. Whether that’s rust or whatever it may be, we just didn’t play well.”
Senior Kate Thompson scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, including a key 3-pointer from the wing with three minutes to play in the third quarter for a 34-24 lead.
Fellow senior forward Trenishia Muse was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 18 points. The Lady Jackets shot 44% (16 of 36) from the floor.
“It was easy inside every time I got the ball to dish it off to somebody,” Thompson said of the first half in which SJA double-teamed her in the post. “In the third quarter I got the ball more on the wing and was able to dribble and play more offensively.”
Just before her lone 3-pointer Thompson, a University of Wisconsin signee, reached a career milestone at the 4:49 mark in the third quarter. After scoring seven points in the first half, which her team led 25-18 at halftime, Thompson dropped in a pair of free throws to surpass the 1,000-point mark in her career.
Thompson and Muse exchanged field goals in the early stages of the fourth quarter, enabling DSHS to maintain 42-33 lead after Thompson’s drive to the goal on an inbounds play.
A minute later Thompson headed the bench with her fourth foul, staying there for 1 minute, 23 seconds. That opened the door for a comeback by SJA, which closed to within 45-40 on a pair of three throws with 2:36 remaining.
“They definitely came out ready to play,” said Thompson, who added eight blocks, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. “I think we do that sometimes where we don’t come out as focused like we should for every game. We kept our head in it and refocused at halftime and finished.”
Point guard Violett Jackson, who drew threw offensive fouls, helped DSHS regain its momentum. She triggered a stretch in the last 2:21 where the Lady Jackets only scored from the free throw line on 9-of-12 shooting that Muse and Thompson each contributed to as well.
“It’s an energy and effort thing,” Zito said. “Everything’s in play for us. I keep telling them we’re No. 2 in the state (Class 5A power rating), we’re 12-3 and missing what I think is one of our top players (freshman Libby Thompson). She hasn’t played much for the year and everything’s here. It’s on them. They’ve got to find that fire to play every game. We can’t just show up and beat people.”
