DENHAM SPRINGS – With her team developing foul difficulty in the early stages of the third quarter Live Oak coach Michele Yawn opted to ease her aggressive defense that had limited Fontainebleau to 21% shooting and 18 points in the first half.
The Lady Dawgs then began finding holes in that defense, along with being more assertive on the offensive glass, turning a tied game at halftime into a 60-34 victory Thursday over the Lady Eagles in the Denham Springs Basketball Tournament.
“I’ve got to do a better job,” Yawn said. “I changed the defenses and we played softer and it ruined the momentum. That can’t happen.”
Fontainebleau scored the first 13 points out of the locker room and opened a 31-20 lead. The Lady Dawgs made their last four shots of the quarter to make it 42-25 going into the fourth quarter.
At the heart of Fontainebleau’s run were back-to-back put backs – both of which were third attempts at the basket – followed by a 3-pointer, two free throws and another offensive follow rebound.
“It just snowballed,” Yawn said. “We had some looks and just didn’t knocked them down.”
Leading scorer Dijone’ Flowers (20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals) finally stopped the run, but Live Oak only made 3-of-11 shots in the third quarter and missed all five of their 3-point attempts.
The Lady Eagles were outscored 24-7 in the third quarter and 42-16 in the second half where they shot 24% (6 of 25).
Fontainebleau led by as many as 27 points (52-25) when Jaelyn Ray hit a 3-pointer, Bailey Little scored on an inbounds play and Flowers added a free throw at the three-minute mark.
Flowers knocked down consecutive 3-pointers that gave Live Oak a 6-2 lead and Peoples made it 10-4 with a put back at the buzzer to conclude the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles forced 10 first-quarter turnovers and held the Lady Dawgs to 1-of-12 shooting.
Fontainebleau went on an 11-4 run over a five-minute stretch of the second quarter to gain its first lead at 15-14 when Flowers tied the game with a free throw.
The game was tied once and had a lead change – including 18-18 at halftime – when Live Oak began encountering foul problems to Flowers and Ray early at the start of the second half.
“Getting into foul trouble and making that adjustment kind of killed the momentum,” Yawn said. “And then we weren’t hitting shots.”
