Top-seeded Doyle got off to a fast start and held North Caddo to single digit scoring in three quarters, cruising to an 83-35 win in the opening round of the Class 2A girls basketball playoffs at Doyle on Thursday.
Doyle hosts No. 16 St. Helena, a 66-47 winner over No. 17 Rapides, on Monday in the second round of the playoffs.
Presleigh Scott paced Doyle with 25 points, while Meghan Watson added 15, Elise Jones had 13, Kourtlyn Lacey chipped in 11 and Claire Glascock scored nine.
Doyle led 31-13 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 53-20 to halftime.
The Lady Tigers stretched the lead to 73-27 going into the fourth quarter before closing with a 10-8 run.
Sadie Stewart led North Caddo with 17 points.
