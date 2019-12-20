WALKER - Walker High rebounded from an opening-night loss in its own tournament, complete with a furious 59-52 comeback victory over Franklin on Friday.
The Lady Cats complete play in their tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday against Springfield.
Franklin led 20-9 after the first quarter, 30-23 at halftime and 45-35 after three quarters.
Freshmen Caitlyn Travis and Keaira Gross were at the heart of Walker's comeback, combining for 16 of their team's 24 points during a 24-7 fourth-quarter run.
Travis and Gross both led Walker, which made only 20-of-39 free throws, with 18 points apiece and Nia Robertson added 12.
