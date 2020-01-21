WALKER - Freshman guard Caitlyn Travis had 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first half that enabled Walker High to overcome a first quarter deficit en route to a 58-35 victory Tuesday over Donaldsonville.
The Lady Cats, who trailed 10-9 after the first quarter, outscored the Lady Tigers 16-11 and went on a 21-6 spurt in the third quarter to build a commanding 46-27 lead.
Senior Kaitlyn Hayes scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half with Lanie Miller adding nine and Trinity Harold eight for the Lady Cats, who were 17 of 27 at the free throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.