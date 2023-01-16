Caitlin Travis scored 22 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, to pace the Walker girls basketball team to a 56-35 win over Huntington on Monday at Walker.
The Lady Cats, who held Huntington to single digits in three quarters, led 17-8 after the first quarter and 29-21 at halftime before runs of 10-5 and 17-9 in the second half.
