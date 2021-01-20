Caitlin Travis scored 25 points, and Walker held Archbishop Chapelle to a pair of single-digit quarters in picking up a 47-36 road win on Wednesday.
The Lady Cats, No. 2 in the Class 5A power rankings by Geauxpreps.com, led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime.
Walker led 32-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Lanie Miller added 11 points for Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.