Caitlin Travis scored 26 points, helping Walker to a 56-39 win over Brusly to win the Brusly Tournament championship on Tuesday.
Travis, who was selected the tournament's MVP, had nine points in the first quarter, keying a 20-15 run by the Lady Cats, who led 35-21 at halftime.
Walker stretched the lead to 48-25 before Brusly closed with a 14-8 run in the fourth quarter.
Kennedi Ard added 11 points with three 3-pointers, while Lanie Miller also had 11 points.
Ard, Miller and Keaira Gross were also named to the All-Tournament team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.