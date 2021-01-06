Caitlin Travis scored 30 points in helping Walker to a 48-45 overtime win over St. Thomas More on the road Tuesday.
The game was tied at 41-41 at the end of regulation, and the Lady Cats used a 7-4 run to get the win.
Travis scored four points in overtime, while Ja'Miya Vann had a basket and Lanie Miller a free throw to ice the win.
Miller finished with six points for the Lady Cats, who trailed 27-25 at halftime before taking a 33-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Amira Raddler and Aneace Scott each scored four points for Walker.
