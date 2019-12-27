BATON ROUGE – Freshman guard Caitlin Travis scored 11 of her team-high 20 points during a decisive second quarter to lead Walker High past Istrouma, 57-22, the Episcopal’s Tournament.
The Lady Cats return to action Saturday at noon against Dominican.
Walker held a 7-6 lead after the first quarter but shut out Istrouma in the second quarter with a 27-0 surge for a 34-7 halftime advantage.
Travis wound up scoring 12 points in the first half and was Walker’s lone double-figure scorer. Sophomore forward Lanie Miller made her season debut after an injury and scored six points – all in the fourth quarter.
