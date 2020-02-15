Twelve players scored as Albany overcame an early deficit to pick up a 76-52 win over St. Joseph's on Thursday.
Albany trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter but went on a 24-10 run in the second to take a 37-25 lead at halftime.
Haley Meyers, Maddie Oubre and Cassie Baygents each scored six points during the Lady Hornets' second quarter run.
Albany extended its lead with a 25-16 run in the third quarter in which seven players scored.
Meyers led Albany with 17 points, Oubre scored 13, Kellie Landry added 11 and Baygents scored 10.
