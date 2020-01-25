Twelve players scored as the Albany girls got off to a fast start in a 68-44 win over Sumner in District 8-3A action Friday at Albany.
The Lady Hornets led 20-4 after the first quarter and 35-12 at halftime.
Devyn Hoyt led the Lady Hornets with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Maddie Oubre added 10.
Haley Meyers scored nine, and Cassie Baygents added eight for Albany, which went 12-for-26 at the free-throw line.
