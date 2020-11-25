LIVINGSTON – At some point later this season, the Doyle girls basketball team may be in a similar situation, and maybe things will turn out differently.
But for now, the Lady Tigers are left with a stinging loss and wondering what might have been.
Ursuline’s Tyrielle Williams nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with three seconds left in the game, lifting the Lady Lions to a 61-60 win over the Lady Tigers as part of the Doyle Tournament on Tuesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“We have to learn how to finish,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “There were a couple of times we were ahead by 10, 11, maybe even 14 points, and we should have put the game away. We should have put the game away, and we didn’t. We always talk about letting teams hang around, especially talented teams – teams that have good players – and they do. We let them hang around. We let them believe they could win, and they did.”
Kourtlyn Lacey’s free throw with 1:11 to play put Doyle ahead 57-53 with 1:11 to play, but Ursuline’s Sophia McLean hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to a point with 48.6 seconds left.
Ursuline, which went 9-for-14 from the line, turned up the pressure on the inbounds pass, with Elise Jones eventually getting the ball to Presleigh Scott. The possession ended with Jones’ basket and a 59-56 lead for Doyle.
Williams, a South Alabama signee who finished with 28 points, was also injured on the play, but Ursuline’s Lillian Hernandez got a basket to cut the lead to 59-58.
Jones connected on a free throw to put Doyle ahead 60-58 with 10.2 seconds to play, but Williams got the ball on the inbounds pass, dribbled to the top of the key and hit the game-winner.
“I’m saying defend the three, because I don’t want them to win it,” White said of the play. “Defend the three. If you’ve got to foul on a shot, foul hard. I wouldn’t really want that. I’d just make them shoot with a hand in their face but don’t give up the three. If nothing else, we can go into overtime. We gave up the three. EJ (Jones) was there. That girl hit a really nice little three.
“Those things are going to happen,” White continued. “We should have taken care of business before that. It shouldn’t have come down to that. We should have taken care of business 10-14 points ago when we were ahead … but that’s our fault. Elise does a great job defending. I actually thought she had a really great game.”
Doyle (3-2) led 47-37 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Lions used a 9-1 run, capped by Catherine Legendre’s 3-pointer, to get within 48-46.
Jones scored five straight points, and Scott added a free throw to put Doyle ahead 56-50 with 1:33 to play, but Williams hit a 3-pointer, setting the stage for the Ursuline comeback.
“We can’t give the other team second shots because it really hurt us at the end,” Jones, who scored 20 points, said after the Lady Tigers went 20-for-29 at the free-throw line. “We’ve got to put our free throws in because I believe that free throws win games. I really do.”
The Lady Tigers led 39-28 at halftime and by as much as 15 twice in the third quarter – the last time at 45-30 – before Ursuline closed with a 7-2 burst heading into the fourth quarter.
“We weren’t running the ball up the court,” Jones said of the third quarter. “We weren’t playing our fast-paced game. We let them slow us down, and we shouldn’t have let them do that to us. We were just taking bad shots and not rebounding. We didn’t crash the boards.”
White echoed Jones’ sentiment, while noting teams – not just hers -- are playing themselves into shape early in the season, in part because there was no summer league because of COVID-19.
“I didn’t feel like we played the type of game that we want to play,” White said. “We played the type of game they wanted to. We talked about not having any legs left from playing so much, but honestly, when it’s go time you’ve got to go. You’ve kind of got to suck that up, but we can only get better.”
“The not being in shape has taken me by surprise a little bit because we haven’t really changed up practice or anything,” White continued. “We went hard like we normally go, but I guess it’s just not having that constant basketball practice in summer. It’s such a different game for us right now. We’re trying to get wind and get legs, and you can tell that we didn’t have that prep time. You can really tell.”
Doyle opened the game on a 14-4 run, working the boards and using its transition game to build the lead before Legendre and Williams hit 3-pointers during a burst which cut the Lady Tigers’ lead to 20-13 heading into the second quarter.
“That’s what we want to do,” White said of the fast start and uptempo pace for the Lady Tigers. “That’s what we’re good at. That’s what we should do. I don’t need it to be a secret. That’s what we do. We’re going to do it no matter who we play, and when we don’t, this is the type of thing that happens.”
“We had them in the locker room after the game, and it’s only your fifth game, so you don’t want to brow beat them too much, but you do want them to know that we play a certain style for a certain reason, and this is why,” White said. “I think that’s important to reiterate to them and to myself. I said ‘we aren’t blaming this ‘L’ on you. This ‘L’ is mine too. This is all things that we are both going to improve on. I’m going to make sure you’re ready next time to play the way that we’re supposed to be playing.”
Scott had 14 points in the first quarter and 20 at halftime as part of a 27-point effort.
The Lady Tigers led by as much as 12 in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 39-28 advantage.
“We’re definitely going to learn from this,” Jones said. “This tournament, we have really good things, and we have the really bad things, and I think this is just a good learning experience, especially because it’s early in the season. We can catch what we need to work on and really focus on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.