Ja'Miya Vann scored 22 points to pace the Walker girls basketball team to a 74-45 win over Highland Baptist in the St. Thomas More Tournament on Wednesday.
Walker, which moved to 3-0, led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter but used a 33-10 run in the second to put the game away.
