Ja'Miya Vann scored 27 points and Walker held Higgins to single digits in every quarter to notch an 84-24 win over Higgins in the opening round of the Class 5A girls basketball playoffs at Walker on Thursday.
Vann had 15 points and three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the No. 3 Lady Cats led 27-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Walker, which will play the winner of the St. Amant-West Jefferson game, led 53-13 at halftime.
Lanie Miller added 13 points for Walker, while Keaira Gross had 10 with eight in the second quarter.
Ten players scored for Walker.
