WALKER - Walker High coach Korey Arnold believed he had a good handle on what he was getting in Southwood of Shreveport.
But none of the scouting film Arnold poured over in preparation for Thursday’s Class 5A state opening-round state playoff game did the Lady Cowgirls justice.
No. 20 Southwood, the fourth-place finisher in rugged District 1-5A, led from wire to wire, had four players in double figures and completely disrupted Walker’s offensive rhythm in handing the No. 13 Lady Cats a 71-44 setback.
“I knew they were capable, but they shot the ball better than anything I’ve seen on the films I watched,” Arnold said. “Credit to them, but we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”
Southwood (16-10) scored the game’s first five points and didn’t look back.
The Lady Cowboys, who advanced to face No. 4 Zachary, stood up to Walker’s pressure on the offensive end while forcing the Lady Cats into a total of 29 turnovers.
“The first thing was whether we could handle the pressure and not have a bunch of turnovers,” Southwood coach Stephen Harshaw said. “When you have someone’s that pressing you and if you handle it, on the back end it usually leads to easy points for you. I thought we did a great job of that. I thought we shot the ball exceptionally well.”
Southwood shot 50% in the first half (15 of 30) and wound up shooting 51% for the game (29 of 57). More impressive was the Lady Cowboys’ marksmanship from the 3-point line where they were 7-of-15.
Guard Kennede Shelton scored 18 of her game-high 23 points the Lady Cowboys in the second half, while Raven Johnson had 16, Tiara Toliver 11 and Jadeyn Walker 10.
Freshman guard Caitlin Travis and sophomore forward Lanie Miller each scored 13 points for Walker (24-11), which shot 36% (14 of 39) and was 2-of-11 from behind the arc.
“I told the kids what do you expect will happen when you play like that,?” Arnold said. “We did things defensively and offensively we hadn’t done all year long and I don’t know how to fix that. You never know how kids are going to react in that moment.”
Southwood established its first double-digit lead (15-5) with 2:30 left in the opening quarter and following Miller’s drive, the Lady Cowgirls made it 17-7 on Shelton’s basket following a turnover and never allowed their lead to dip below double figures again.
Johnson scored 10 of her 15 points during the second quarter and Walker struggled from the field, going more than six minutes without a field goal until Keaira Gross’ driving layin stopped a stretch of six straight missed shots, cutting Southwood’s lead to 33-14 with 1:39 until halftime.
Southwood made six of its first eight shots in the third quarter when Walker showed signs of life, getting a free throw from Miller and transition basket from Trinity Harold, reducing the deficit to 42-25 at the five-minute mark. The Lady Cowboys answered with a 10-0 run, including six straight from Shelton, that stretched to a 14-2 surge and 56-27 advantage with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
“We got contributions from everyone and that’s what you’re looking for this time of year,” Harshaw said. “We told the girls that we’re an extremely underrated No. 20.”
There was no argument from Arnold who commended his team for its growth this season after losing six seniors, including the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in Tiara Young.
“As coaches we didn’t know what to expect this year, we had nobody that was proven,” Arnold said. “We lost some games early and honestly after talking to our coaches, we wondered if we could get to 10 wins.
“We were able to get better in practice and got to 24 wins,” Arnold said. “I think in 15 years (over his career), this is probably the most improved team from the beginning of the season to the end, that I’ve ever had. That wasn’t indicative in this game. I thought Southwood was just that good. They played light’s out.”
