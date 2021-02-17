They’ve taken different routes to get here, but the first step in the playoff journey begins Thursday and Friday for a trio of Livingston Parish girls basketball teams.
It starts Thursday, when Class 5A No. 3 Walker hosts No. 30 L.W. Higgins at 4 p.m. after the Lady Cats overcame some key injuries to stay on course.
“We’re excited,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “We were playing really good ball before they got injuries, but I feel like we’re playing good basketball ball now. It kind of took us a week or two, maybe even a little longer, to kind of feel our ways out, not only as coaches but as players feeling their ways out because a lot of kids’ roles changed. I feel like finally in the last week or two, even though we lost to Zachary -- they hit a shot at the buzzer to beat us -- so I felt like we’re finally back at the point where the roles are established, they know what to expect, and as coaches we know what each kid can now give us playing more minutes than they were before. We’ve got a better feeling of kind of who we are now. I think that’s going to help us in the playoffs.”
Arnold also said the Lady Cats’ style of play, especially on defense should help against Higgins.
“They’re not bad,” Arnold said of Higgins. “They can cause some issues athletically, but I think we can also give them a lot of trouble with our pressure, so that’s what I’m hoping that we can hang our hat on.”
In Class 3A, No. 2 Albany hosts No. 31 Berwick at 6 p.m. Thursday with Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse looking for her team to play a bit better.
“We’re going to need to play better and better and better every time out,” Darouse said.
Jalaysia Bertrand leads Berwick, but Darouse said not much will change for her team heading into the postseason.
“If we can limit her touches and keep her off the free -throw line, I think what we do plays into some of their weaknesses, so hopefully we’ll be able to put some pressure on the ball and get out in our transition and get some easy buckets,” Darouse said. “That’s the game plan every game.”
Meanwhile, Class 2A No. 1 Doyle begins its playoff run looking for a second straight state championship hosting No. 32 Oakdale at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Tigers come into the postseason having won 17 straight games.
“We’ve been playing pretty well, I would say,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “I think through the end part of this district. We kind of turned it on, and I think we’ve been playing pretty good basketball. It has been a week ago, and I hate taking a week off, but that’s kind of what happens in the playoffs. I’d much rather play every two or three days personally, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
White admitted she doesn’t know much about Oakdale, saying Doyle was originally expecting to play Oakdale or Delcambre. Still, she said the team’s approach won’t change in the postseason.
“It’s the same every year,” White said. “You want to go in and give the best performance and look good doing it, but honestly here in playoff time you survive and you advance. You try to be playing your best basketball right now. If you can’t get excited about playoffs, then what can you get excited for?”
