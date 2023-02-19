Parish Tournament Girls- Albany vs Walker 2022 Jameisha Williams, Caitlin Travis

Albany's Jameisha Williams (23) races down the court guarded by Walker's Caitlin Travis during last week's Livingston Parish Tournament girls championship game.

 Renee Glascock | The News

It’s been a while since the Walker and Albany girls basketball teams last took the court, but that changes with the second round of the playoffs cranking up Monday.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s re-vamped playoff brackets give the top four seeds in each division a bye in the first round, and coaches have their own approaches to utilizing the time off.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.