It’s been a while since the Walker and Albany girls basketball teams last took the court, but that changes with the second round of the playoffs cranking up Monday.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s re-vamped playoff brackets give the top four seeds in each division a bye in the first round, and coaches have their own approaches to utilizing the time off.
“We ended the regular season on high note and just kind of took a couple of days off, took them to Top Golf,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said, noting the Lady Cats will put in four days of practice preparation, including a practice Sunday night. “The disadvantage is you can’t simulate the game in practice, so it’s kind of a little lull without playing. I think we’ll be fine. We’ve been working hard in practice, keeping the intensity high.”
Walker, the top seed in the Division I bracket, hosts No. 17 Benton at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
In Division II, No 2. Albany hosts No. 15 Ellender at 6 p.m. Monday. Ellender won the Class 4A state championship last season.
For Albany coach Stacy Darouse, the bye is something she said has its ‘plusses and minuses’.
“We were able to give the kids a little more time off than we normally would to get our legs back under us, but it’s been a plus,” said. “When you draw the defending 4A state champion in your second round, it takes a little more preparation than normal, so having the bye, we’ve been able to focus on that one team for an extended amount of time, so in that respect, it’s been good. We probably could have played a game Thursday. We’ll see on Monday if having a bye helped or hurt us.”
In Division III, No. 3 Springfield hosts No. 14 Port Allen, No. 4 French Settlement hosts No. 13 Westlake, and No. 15 Doyle travels to No. 2 Amite. In Division V, No. 14 Holden travels to No. 3 Gibsland-Coleman. All those games are at 6 p.m. Monday.
Benton, which defeated No. 16 Sulphur 42-25 in the first round, brings plenty of postseason experience as a program, winning the Class 5A state title in 2020 and finishing as state runner-up in 2021.
“I watched them play earlier in the year, and of course I got film later in the year, and they’ve definitely improved as a team,” Arnold said of Benton. “They can create some problems. They have very smart kids. They have good size, a couple 5-10 or taller kids, which we don’t have. We’re going to have to do a good job keeping the tempo fast and a great job of keeping them off the boards. I think if we can do those two things, we can find some success.”
Arnold said another key will be limiting Benton to one shot offensively.
“I think they struggle a little bit to score, so we can’t give them easy stuff,” Arnold said. “We’ve got to make them earn every point they get.”
Albany was No. 1 in the Division II power ratings for the majority of the season but dropped to No. 2, setting up the second-round game with Ellender, which defeated Assumption 39-33 in the first round.
“We knew some of the teams in our district weren’t as strong, so we knew we were going to be losing some points and would probably go as the two seed, and Ellender had been sitting in that 15 spot for several weeks, so we knew that was a possibility,” Darouse said. “But what other choice do you have? You play who’s in your way. We are not in any way, shape or form overlooking them.”
Darouse said the key to Ellender’s success comes from the play of point guard Jamia Singleton.
“If she’s not scoring the ball, she’s facilitating,” Darouse said. “She makes everybody around her better, so our No. 1 priority will be to get her slowed down. I feel like we have the advantage in the depth factor, so we’re going to do our best to try to wear them down and wear her down. Our motto has been ‘There’s one of her, and a bunch of us’, so that’s what we’re going to be focusing on.”
