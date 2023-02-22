Heading into Thursday’s girls quarterfinal basketball playoff games, Walker and Albany are the veterans, while it’s somewhat new territory for Springfield.
The Lady Bulldogs are in the quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons after losing to eventual state champion Lake Arthur in the same round in 2021. Springfield lost at home in the first round last season.
Springfield coach Billy Dreher it’s all been a learning experience for players who are still on the team, and the Division III non-select No. 3- seeded Lady Bulldogs are at home this time around facing No. 11 Winnfield at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I think all that has helped them grow up a lot and mature and know that nothing’s handed to you,” Dreher said. “Obviously now being at home and the favorite in a game that we can definitely win if we play how we’re supposed to, it changes the stakes a lot. They understand this would be the first time in school history to get to this level of getting to the final four. They’ve been focused, and they did what they needed to do last game, and hopefully we’ll come ready to play with the same type of intensity and mindset tomorrow.”
“You still have to be realistic with your goals, and we’ve kind of hit every one of them so far,” Dreher said. “You talk about winning district, winning 20 games, going undefeated at home, which we’ve done, being a top four seed, and then getting to that final four. We’ve gotten all the checks so far. We just need one more, which would keep us undefeated at home and get us to the final four for the first time in school history.”
Meanwhile, Albany and Walker are both looking to get back to the Ladies Top 28, which begins next week at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center. Both teams made it to the semifinals last season.
Non-select Division I No. 1 Walker hosts No. 8 Chalmette at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It never gets old,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “That’s why we coach. It’s all about the journey getting here. Every year is a different journey. Every team is a different team, so you experience different things. This year has been a really fun year. This is really probably one of the most loose groups we’ve had in a while. They’re kind of nonchalant on a lot of stuff, which bothers me a little bit, but that’s just who they are as people – kind of easy going. We figured it out. I think we’ve gotten better as the season went on, and I think we’re playing pretty good basketball right now.”
Non-select Division II No. 2 Albany hosts No. 7 West Feliciana at 6 p.m.
“It never gets old hat for me,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “It’s always exciting, and the fans look forward to it, the girls look forward to it, and we look forward to it. We’re just excited to have the game at home.”
“That’s something we talked about with the girls from the very first game this year is that your whole season is built on securing that home game in the playoffs and how big that can be and to not take a single game for granted all year because every game matters when it comes down to playoffs,” Darouse said. “I think securing that top-four seed is just reflective of the body of work that the girls have done all year long.”
CHALMETTE AT WALKER
Walker rallied for a 49-34 win over No. 17 Benton, which Arnold chalked up to the Lady Cats having a bye in the first round and the quality of the team’s opponent in the regional round.
“When the brackets came out, I thought truly out of the top four seeds, we had the toughest draw,” Arnold said. “Benton was head and shoulders better than anybody the two, three, four seed played in the first round. I knew Benton was going to come in with a game plan. They’ve got three kids that had a state championship and a state-runner up underneath their belt. They were going to be prepared. It wasn’t so much what they did. I thought we were a little sloppy early on. We missed some shots we normally make. We did some defensive stuff we normally don’t do. As the game went on, we were kind of able to wear them down a little bit …”
Arnold praised Chalmette’s athleticism, with the Owls coming off a 52-41 win over Mandeville in the regional round, but he’s hoping Walker’s depth will be a factor in the game.
“I’m interested to see how that holds up against us because I don’t think they’ve played anybody with the type of tempo that we play with,” Arnold said. “I’m anxious to see come midway through the second quarter, third quarter if we can wear them down or not because they’re definitely going to be the more athletic team. We’re just going to try to grind on them and wear them down a little bit.”
Arnold also said the Lady Cats have to set the tempo and work the boards.
“We’ve got to push the tempo, and that doesn’t mean take bad shots,” Arnold said. “It just means we’ve got to make them run the court every time down the court. Whether we shoot the first shot or not, that depends on what they’re giving us, but it’s just keeping the tempo fast.
“We’re not a very physically imposing team, so I think it’s really important for us to get a body on a body and take their athleticism out the game because they can definitely give us some trouble on the boards if we’re not going body on body on rebounds,” Arnold continued.
WEST FELICIANA AT ALBANY
West Feliciana is coming off a 60-30 win over No. 10 Iota in the regional round.
“Compared to Ellender (who) had one really good guard, tomorrow we’ll be looking at a good team,” Darouse said. “They’re very athletic. They like to get up and down the floor, and they are the best rebounding team that we will have played against this year, so that is our No. 1 priority is to keep them off the boards. We have to have our best rebounding game of the year to win. We’ve been very open with the girls about it. They understand what they need to do, and we’ll be trying our best to keep them off the boards.”
Darouse said the Lady Hornets will also be looking to set the pace against West Feliciana after picking up a 70-38 win over Ellender in the regional round in which Albany held the Lady Patriots scoreless for almost the entire fourth quarter.
“We want to be just as fast or faster than we were Monday and use our strength, and our strength is our depth,” Darouse said. “We feel like that could work against West Feliciana if we do what we’re supposed to do. I felt like Monday we played in two-and-a-half minute spurts. We need to play in four-and-five minute spurts tomorrow.
“That is the down side to having a bye and having 10 days off,” Darouse continued. “I felt like even when we weren’t having a good spurt, we were still managing to stay even. That was a positive in that, but every game gets harder, every team gets better, and if we want to continue playing, we’re going to have to play a lot longer spurts.”
WINNFIELD AT SPRINGFIELD
After a low-scoring first quarter, Springfield pulled away for a 49-30 win over Port Allen in the regional round, and Dreher said there are some similarities between the Lady Pelicans and Winnfield when it comes to quickness and physicality.
“Port Allen didn’t press a whole lot, where Winnfield will run a little more 2-2-1, and we’ve just got to turn some of that into easy baskets for us and take care of the basketball,” Dreher said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine. We did not have very many turnovers last game, which was good.”
Dreher said the Lady Bulldogs aren’t changing anything heading into the game, noting the team has won 10 of its past 11 games.
“We’ve just got to play our game,” he said. “I think if we play like we have … we’ll be fine. You’ve got to do what you’ve done all year, and I think they’re ready.”
