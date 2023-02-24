The Walker girls basketball team didn’t leave any doubt – the Lady Cats are headed back to the state tournament.
Top-seeded Walker put together a dominating first half on its way to a 60-33 win over No. 8 Chalmette in a Division I non-select quarterfinal game Thursday at Walker.
“It feels great,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “You start the beginning of the season with a goal to make it to the state tournament. The kids, they give up their weekends, give up their holidays, to work toward this goal, so it’s satisfying for them and rewarding for them to make it back to the state tournament again.”
The Lady Cats will face No. 5 Ponchatoula, a 65-57 winner over No. 4 Zachary, in the semifinals Thursday at 8 p.m. at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center. It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinal, which the Lady Wave won, 69-59.
It didn’t take long for Walker to get rolling as five players scored in the first quarter as the Lady Cats led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Arionna Patterson, who scored 14 points, had 10 in the first quarter, while Leah Eddards, Caitlin Travis Jamiya Vann and Kennedi Ard hit 3-pointers for Walker.
“We were able to get out there and pressure them,” Arnold said. “We played 10-11 kids (Thursday), kind of wore them down early, got them in foul trouble, and it just kind of snowballed on them from there.”
Walker, which held Chalmette to single digits in the first two quarters, led 38-9 at halftime. The Lady Owls had one player with four fouls and two with three, and Arnold said the Lady Cats’ depth was a big factor in helping build the lead.
“I thought Benton was going to be a tough matchup for us, and it was,” Arnold said. “I thought once we got past them, I felt pretty confident in this game that we were going to be able to exploit their lack of depth and their lack of guard play, and we were able to really get after them and do what we do. They wore down, and then got into foul trouble. I was subbing in five in, five out just to kind of wear them down early and kind of took their legs out.”
Vann, who finished with nine points – all in the first half – scored six in the second quarter.
Eight players scored for Walker, which extended its lead to 48-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Ard scored seven of her 12 points in the third quarter, while Caitlin Travis added five of her 14 points. Walker had six 3-pointers, with Vann, Travis and Ard each hitting two.
“We were pretty balanced,” Arnold said. “I felt like everybody kind of contributed, especially on the defensive end. We turned a lot of defense into offense. Caitlin did a good job controlling the game. Jamiya and Kennedi made some shots, and Arionna did a good job around the rim.”
Walker went 8-for-16 from the line, while Chalmette was 8-for-18.
Arnold said playing at home also helped his team.
“That’s one of the things we talk about – always get a high seed so we can be rewarded,” he said.
