Walker-Chalmette Caitlin Travis

Walker's Caitlin Travis drives up the court against Chalmette.

The Walker girls basketball team didn’t leave any doubt – the Lady Cats are headed back to the state tournament.

Top-seeded Walker put together a dominating first half on its way to a 60-33 win over No. 8 Chalmette in a Division I non-select quarterfinal game Thursday at Walker.

Walker-Chalmette Keaira Gross cuts the net

Walker's Keaira Gross cuts down the net after the Lady Cats' quarterfinal win over Chalmette.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.