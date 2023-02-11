WHS-DSHS Girls Arionna Patterson, Taylor Smith

Walker's Arionna Patterson chases after a loose ball as Denham Springs' Taylor Smith looks on during Friday's game.

WALKER – Denham Springs girls basketball coach Rudy Smith didn’t mince words when he summed up the Lady Jackets’ game against Walker.

Walker, the No. 1 team in the Division I non-select power ratings by geauxpreps.com, used a pair of big runs in the first and third quarters to cruise to a 75-27 win over No. 5 Denham Springs at Walker Friday.

Walker's Arionna Patterson, who scored 18 points, discusses the win as the Lady Cats captured their third straight district title.
WHS-DSHS Girls Caitlin Travis, Julissa Cabrera

Walker's Caitlin Travis brings the ball up the court as Denham Springs' Julissa Cabrera defends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.